Oct 23 United Airlines on Friday said it has reached a tentative deal with the union representing its maintenance workers, paving the way for the first contract to cover technicians from both United and Continental since they merged in 2010.

The workers must vote on the deal negotiated by their union, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, before it takes effect. Ratification would mark an achievement for the new management team at United Continental Holdings Inc, which has faced low employee morale after years of contract talks and difficulty integrating employees from the pre-merger carriers. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)