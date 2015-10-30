Oct 30 United Airlines on Friday promised it
would not outsource more jobs in baggage handling or customer
service at least until 2017, aiming to reduce uncertainty for
workers after announcing about 1,150 job cuts in February,
according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
The decision resulted from employee feedback on how to
improve the airline, solicited in September when Oscar Munoz
became chief executive of United Continental Holdings Inc
, according to the note from Jon Roitman, United's senior
vice president for airport operations.
The moratorium is not indefinite because "it's impossible to
know what the airline environment will be in three-five years,"
the note said. It lasts until December 2016, when the contracts
of those work groups can formally be amended.
It was not immediately clear how many jobs, if any, United
had intended to outsource before issuing the moratorium.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York)