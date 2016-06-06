June 6 United Continental Holdings Inc
and its flight attendants have agreed to extend mediated
contract talks this month after scheduled discussions ended last
week without a deal for unified work rules and benefits, they
said on Monday.
U.S. federal mediators directed the parties to resolve
contract language issues next week ahead of a new final
mediation session during the week of June 20, the Association of
Flight Attendants-CWA said in an online notice. United said in a
separate online bulletin that it was "committed to bringing this
negotiation to a successful close."
Flight attendants from United and Continental Airlines,
which merged in 2010, still staff separate flights and operate
under different work rules. Furloughs by the merged company's
previous management strained labor relations, and the parties
entered federal mediation in November 2015.
A single contract for all flight attendants would mark an
achievement for new Chief Executive Oscar Munoz. His appointment
in September led to a "marked improvement" at the negotiating
table, the union said. He has stressed that employees are
integral to improving customer satisfaction scores that have
lagged those of its peers.
The union has called on members to picket United's annual
shareholder meeting on Wednesday in Chicago, the latest monthly
protest to draw attention to their contract.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Richard
Chang)