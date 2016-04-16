NEW YORK, April 16 United Continental Holdings
Inc and its union said Saturday that workers voted in
favor of contracts hiking the pay of some 30,000 baggage
handlers, gate agents and other groups, a dramatic reversal from
a year ago when the No.3 U.S. airline mulled outsourcing some of
these jobs.
The seven separate deals call for about 30 percent in wage
hikes over the next five years and $100 million in lump sum
payments. They also offer protections against outsourcing and a
promise to bring more airport work in-house at Los Angeles and
United's San Francisco hub, the airline and the International
Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) said.
The news marks a vote of confidence by the employees, little
more than a year after United said it would outsource 1,150
positions across 16 U.S. airports.
It also marks an achievement of new Chief Executive Oscar
Munoz, who took over in September with the aim of building
morale after years of strained relations with different work
groups.
"We remain laser focused on getting contracts like these for
our flight attendants and technicians," Munoz said in a news
release, referring to groups that have lacked a joint contract
since United and Continental merged in 2010. "We'll keep working
closely with the unions to make that happen."
United said in the fall that it would not outsource more
jobs in baggage handling or customer service until at least
2019.
The airline and the IAM announced they had reached a
tentative agreement on April 4. Workers voted to approve the
accords "overwhelmingly," they said, without providing tallies
of the ballots.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Richard
Balmforth)