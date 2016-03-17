MOSCOW, March 17 The Kremlin on Thursday hit out
at a pre-election video promoting U.S. presidential candidate
Donald Trump, complaining it demonised Russia's image.
"I saw this clip. I do not know for sure if (President)
Vladimir Putin saw it. (But) our attitude is negative," Kremlin
spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a teleconference with reporters.
"It's an open secret for us that demonising Russia and
whatever is linked to Russia is unfortunately a mandatory
hallmark of America's election campaign. We always sincerely
regret this and wish the (U.S.) electoral process was conducted
without such references to our country."
The video Peskov was referring to attempts to cast doubt
over Democratic rival Hillary Clinton's ability to deal with
Putin and U.S. opponents in general, showing the Russian leader
easily throwing an opponent in a judo bout.
It then cuts to a clip of Clinton in which sounds resembling
a dog barking have been overlaid before cutting to footage of
Putin laughing.
(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)