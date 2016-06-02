(Adds details)
LONDON, June 2 The shareholders of Middle East
container shipping group United Arab Shipping Company (UASC)
back the company's merger talks with German rival Hapag-Lloyd
although there has not yet been a vote to approve a
deal, UASC said on Thursday.
UASC, which is owned by Gulf governments, said the merger
talks were discussed at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM)
for shareholders on Thursday at the company's office in Dubai.
"While the shareholders' representatives at the EGM were
generally supportive of the ongoing discussions with Hapag-Lloyd
and recognized the strategic value of a potential combination of
both businesses, no formal vote was held today on this topic
since the full agreement has not been finalized," UASC said in a
statement.
If a deal is reached it will create a group with an
estimated combined enterprise value of around 7 billion to 8
billion euros ($7.8 bln-$8.9 bln).
UASC said it was continuing discussions with Hapag-Lloyd
"to reach an agreement on the envisaged combination, in which
case, another EGM of UASC shareholders will then be convened."
At the company's EGM on Thursday, amendments to UASC's
Articles of Association, which govern company structure, were
approved, the statement said without elaborating.
They were among the first comments on the potential deal
from Kuwait-based UASC, owned by Gulf Arab states and in which
Qatar holds a majority stake.
Hapag-Lloyd postponed its annual general meeting scheduled
for June 1 due to the merger talks with UASC.
Last month Hapag-Lloyd formed a new alliance with five Asian
competitors as rivals team up to cut costs in the worst downturn
the industry has ever seen.
By linking up through vessel sharing arrangements, shipping
lines aim to pool runs to various destinations and save on
expenses to boost efficiencies.
Global container shipping is suffering a severe downturn as
a combination of weak consumer demand and overcapacity have
forced shipping lines to slash costs and try to build scale,
including via tie-ups with rivals.
($1 = 0.8963 euros)
(Reporting By Jonathan Saul; Writing By Maha El Dahan; Editing
by Susan Fenton and Alexandra Hudson)