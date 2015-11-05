DETROIT Nov 5 United Auto Workers members at
the General Motors Co truck plant in Fort Wayne, Indiana,
approved a new four-year contract by a wide margin, said the
president of the local union hall on Thursday morning.
The vote was 1,839 to 1,311 at the plant, which makes GM
pickup trucks, said Brian Hartman, president of the plant local.
Fort Wayne joined large plants in Wentzville, Missouri, and
Spring Hill, Tennessee, which approved the new contract on
Wednesday night. At Wentzville and Spring Hill, at least 60
percent of workers favored the deal, local media and social
media posts show.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)