(Adds details, analysts' comments)
By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT Nov 5 United Auto Workers members at
the General Motors Co truck plant in Fort Wayne, Indiana,
approved a new four-year contract by a wide margin, joining
momentum in favor of the deal as voting continues on Thursday.
The president of the UAW local in Fort Wayne said on
Thursday morning that the vote was 1,839 to 1,311 in favor at
the plant, which makes GM pickup trucks.
Fort Wayne joined large plants in Wentzville, Missouri, and
Spring Hill, Tennessee, which approved the new contract on
Wednesday night. At least 60 percent of production workers at
the two plants favored the deal, local media and social media
posts show.
Analysts said the contract appeared on its way to passage,
but were cautious about declaring it would pass.
Most large GM plants had finished voting, but those in
Lansing, Michigan, and Lordstown, Ohio, had not.
Negotiators for Ford Motor Co continued to meet with
UAW representatives but had not begun discussions on the final
economic aspects of a contract, said people familiar with the
talks. It is widely believed that the final push to nail down a
contract at Ford would not begin until after GM's ratification
vote.
The UAW is not expected to announce the final tally of the
GM vote until the weekend. The union and company reached a deal
on the contract on Oct. 25.
Kristin Dziczek, labor analyst with the Center for
Automotive Research, said that overall, workers appeared on
their way to passing the deal. Production workers are in favor,
while the fewer skilled-trade workers at major plants have
opposed the deal.
Dziczek said skilled-trade workers were rejecting the
overall deal in part because they are ineligible for a $60,000
early retirement incentive under the proposed contract. GM will
pay out that incentive to as many as 4,000 UAW production
workers.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in September
overwhelmingly rejected the first negotiated proposal but
approved the second one, which took effect last week.
The Fiat Chrysler deal set an eight-year path from hiring to
top pay, which goes from $17 per hour to nearly $30. It provided
ratification bonuses of $3,000 to workers hired after 2007 and
$4,000 to those hired before then.
GM's proposed pact has the same eight-year path for workers
hired after 2007 to reach top pay, along with a richer
ratification bonus of $8,000.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)