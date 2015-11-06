Nov 6 Workers at General Motors Co's two
large assembly plants in Ohio and Michigan backed the company's
new four-year contract with the United Auto Workers, the Detroit
News reported.
A majority of the 4,100 workers represented by UAW Locals
1714 and 1112 at the Lordstown assembly in Ohio supported the
pact, according to the report. (detne.ws/1HgGmIJ)
More than half of the 3,000 workers represented by UAW Local
602 at the Lansing assembly plant were in favor of the deal, the
newspaper said.
The UAW will release official results of voting by this
weekend.
The new contract has already won the approval of workers at
the company's plants in Fort Wayne-Indian, Wentzville-Missouri,
and Spring Hill-Tennessee.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)