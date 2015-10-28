DETROIT Oct 28 General Motors Co has
promised the United Auto Workers union it will invest an
additional $1.9 billion in its U.S. factories to secure 3,300
union jobs, and pay higher wages and bonuses under a proposed
four-year contract.
GM will also pay bonuses of up to $8,000 to nearly 53,000
UAW workers once they ratify the agreement, according to details
of the GM-UAW contract released Wednesday. The deal also
provides for 4,000 UAW workers to get $60,000 early retirement
packages.
The contract will give raises to both veteran and recently
hired union workers at the automaker's U.S. operations. Veteran
UAW workers at GM have not had an hourly pay increase in a
decade, but should get 3 percent base wage hikes in two of the
four years of the new pact, if it is ratified. Veterans will get
lump sum payments the other two years.
(Reporting by Joe White; Editing by Richard Chang)