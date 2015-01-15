BRIEF-UAE's Emaar Malls Group Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago
Jan 15 UAZ OAO
* Association of European Businesses (AEB) says UAZ sales of new cars and light commercial vehicles (LCV) in Russia in Dec. 7,221 vehicles, up 12.2 pct
* AEB says UAZ sales of new cars and LCV in Russia in 2014 is 49,844, down 3.4 pct Source text: bit.ly/1sBGtY4 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 7 Shares of Dubai builder Drake & Scull (DSI) slumped to a 14-month low in heavy trade early on Sunday morning as investors worried about its capital restructuring, while petrochemicals weighed on Saudi Arabian stocks after crude oil prices tumbled.