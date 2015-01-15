Jan 15 UAZ OAO

* Association of European Businesses (AEB) says UAZ sales of new cars and light commercial vehicles (LCV) in Russia in Dec. 7,221 vehicles, up 12.2 pct

* AEB says UAZ sales of new cars and LCV in Russia in 2014 is 49,844, down 3.4 pct Source text: bit.ly/1sBGtY4 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)