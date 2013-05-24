Reuters Market Eye - Shares in United Breweries Holdings Ltd(UBHL.NS) jump 9.9 percent after CNBC-TV18 and ET Now reported the Karnataka High Court has allowed UBHL to sell its shares in group company United Spirits (UNSP.NS) to Diageo Plc (DGE.L) to complete the long-pending deal.

UBHL is the holding company for a group of companies controlled by Vijay Mallya, including Kingfisher Airlines Ltd (KING.NS), and the sale of shares would help Mallya finalise the transfer of a controlling stake in United Spirits to Diageo.

UBHL owned 15.7 percent stake in United Spirits as of the end March.

Creditors of bankrupt Kingfisher had filed a petition in the Karnataka court to try to prevent the transfer of UB Holding shares in United Spirits to Diageo.

A spokesman for the UB Group declined to comment on the TV reports.

(Reporting by Rafael Nam)