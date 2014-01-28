(Updates with comment from driver's lawyer, information on
other lawsuits, drivers' protest)
By Dan Levine and Sarah McBride
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 27 The family of a young girl
killed by a driver affiliated with fast-growing private
transportation service Uber sued the company on Monday, adding
to Uber's growing list of legal problems.
On New Year's Eve Sofia Liu, 6, died after she, her younger
brother and their mother were hit by a car in a San Francisco
cross-walk, according to the lawsuit. At the time of the crash,
driver Syed Muzzafar was logged on to the Uber X smartphone app
and was available to provide rides, the lawsuit said.
In a statement immediately after the San Francisco crash,
Uber said the tragedy did not involve a vehicle "doing a trip on
the Uber system," and that Uber "deactivated" the driver's
account. The company declined further comment on the incident on
Monday.
Uber lets people summon rides at the touch of a smartphone
button and has entered more than 60 markets, ranging from its
hometown of San Francisco to Berlin and Tokyo.
Leaked financials in December indicated that the company,
which began connecting passengers with drivers of vehicles for
hire about 3-1/2 years ago, is generating $200 million a year in
revenue beyond what it pays to drivers.
But mounting legal troubles and discontent among some
drivers match the fast growth. On Monday afternoon, a handful of
drivers gathered outside Uber's San Francisco headquarters to
protest the company's tipping policy and other issues.
One of the protesters was Douglas O'Connor, an Uber driver
and a plaintiff in a proposed class-action lawsuit alleging Uber
stiffs its drivers on tips by not allowing customers to add an
extra tip onto the all-inclusive fee it charges riders. The suit
is currently making its way through federal court in
California's northern district.
Other charges dog Uber, including in Chicago, where cab
companies allege illegal practices including misleading
marketing and unfair competition. They have filed suit in
federal court in Illinois. Cabbies in Boston have filed a
similar case.
Separately, Uber faces allegations in California state court
that it should pay to cover medical costs for a woman who
suffered injuries including multiple herniated discs after an
Uber driver hit her last year.
The wrongful-death lawsuit filed Monday did not specify an
amount of damages sought.
Uber X is a lower-cost version of the transportation service
with drivers using everyday vehicles, rather than black town
cars. Monday's lawsuit alleges Uber X drivers must respond
quickly to a request for service using the company's app, which
leads to distracted driving in violation of California laws.
After the San Francisco New Year's Eve crash, Muzzafar was
arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross
negligence and released on bail. No formal charges have been
filed by the county, according to a spokeswoman for the San
Francisco district attorney.
Muzzafar is also listed as a defendant in the wrongful death
lawsuit.
Graham Archer, an attorney for Muzzafar, said the Uber app
was running when the crash occurred but declined to discuss
details. Muzzafar is "distraught" over Liu's death, Archer said.
"The lawsuit is the expected next step in the process of
the family reacting to this tragic accident," Archer said. "From
my client's perspective we understand and sympathize."
The case relating to the girl's death in San Francisco
Superior Court is Ang Liang Liu et al. vs. Uber Technologies et
al., 14-536979.
(Reporting by Dan Levine and Sarah McBride; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman and Eric Walsh)