May 30 Uber Technologies Inc said on Tuesday it fired the former head of its self-driving unit, Anthony Levandowski, as he failed to comply with the ride-hailing company's internal probe into a dispute with Alphabet Inc's Waymo unit.

Levandowski is at the heart of a lawsuit filed against Uber by Alphabet's Waymo self-driving division, in which he is accused of stealing trade secrets.

Levandowski, who stepped aside from some of his duties last month, will exit with immediate effect.

Uber last month named Eric Meyhofer to replace Levandowski as head of its Advanced Technologies Group.

Meyhofer will continue to lead the team, an Uber spokeswoman said via email.

The New York Times reported Levandowski's exit earlier on Tuesday, citing an internal email sent to employees. (nyti.ms/2qD4X3h) (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)