MELBOURNE Dec 17 Australia's New South Wales
(NSW) on Thursday declared ride-hailing service Uber legal in
the country's most populous state, making it the second
jurisdiction to give the U.S.-based firm the green light as
other areas continue to review its legality.
The state cabinet of NSW, which encompasses Sydney, found in
favour of the service while also approving compensation measures
for taxi drivers and announced the establishment of a new
regulator. Uber welcomed the decision on an official account on
social media service Twitter.
State Premier Mike Baird said taxi licence plate owners
would receive unspecified compensation that would be funded
jointly by the NSW government and a short-term levy on Uber's
service. Baird didn't disclose details of the planned levy.
Australia's capital Canberra approved the service in
October.
Despite regulatory uncertainty - an Uber driver in the
southern state of Victoria was convicted earlier this month for
operating a commercial vehicle without a licence - Uber has
proved popular in Australia.
It says it has racked up more than one million registered
users, in a country of just 24 million, despite opposition from
the taxi industry and many local authorities.
Uber has grown aggressively worldwide with its matchmaker
service linking up drivers and passengers. But a lack of
regulation for the relatively new business model has brought it
to the attention of authorities, stalling expansion.
