By Philip Blenkinsop
| BRUSSELS, March 3
BRUSSELS, March 3 Hundreds of taxis jammed
central Brussels on Tuesday in a protest against the city's
planned reform of the industry that could lead to the
legalisation of online ride-sharing services such as Uber.
Brussels' Transport Minister Pascal Smet outlined plans last
week for taxi reform in the Belgian capital from the start of
2016, including conditions under which the fast-growing U.S.
company Uber could operate.
Taxis drove slowly through central Brussels, bearing banners
such as "No to Uber" and blocking major intersections. Unions
said 1,200 taxis took part, including about 100 from France.
Police said there were about 600.
Taxi drivers across Europe, many of whom benefit from highly
regulated markets, say Uber breaks local taxi rules and violates
licensing, insurance and safety regulations.
Facing legal action in Germany, France and the Netherlands,
Uber, which helps users find rides via their smartphones, has
promised to create 50,000 jobs this year in European cities that
are willing to let them take root.
Smet has said he is aware that Uber and rivals risk creating
poorly paid jobs and said Uber would only be allowed to operate
according to set criteria -- notably keeping a register of all
drivers, vehicles and journeys made and paying tax in full.
Drivers signed up to Uber would have to be at least 21 and
could only do the activity as a side job, with regular taxi
drivers also able to sign up. Vehicles would have to be no older
than seven years and subject to an annual check-up.
"I am paying taxes, I am paying my dues, I pay double
insurance for my cab. Is Uber paying all that?" asked taxi
driver Haydar Dogan.
Sandra Langenus, regional secretary of transport union
FGTB-UBT, also condemned any move to let in Uber. "It's simply
about undercutting the price. We would just be entering a
downward spiral in terms of pay and conditions," she said.
The taxi plan, which would be subject to a vote in the
regional parliament, envisages new fixed fares for short
journeys or those to the airport and a smartphone application
that would allow consumers to hail a taxi online.
Taxi drivers who have worked for three years without
complaints would earn certificates of excellence and a regional
annual tax of 575 euros ($642) would be scrapped.
Brussels, a city of about 1 million people, has 1,300
licenced taxis and some 3,000 drivers.
($1 = 0.8952 euros)
(Additional reporting by Clement Rossignol, editing by
Robert-Jan Bartunek and Crispian Balmer)