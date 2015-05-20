BRUSSELS May 20 Brussels prosecutors said on
Wednesday they were investigating alleged intimidation of Uber
drivers, two months after a Belgian taxi driver was arrested for
threatening behaviour towards drivers who offer their services
through the ride-sharing app.
Drivers of licensed taxis appeared to have twice ordered
rides through Uber in the Belgian capital on Saturday morning,
and then surrounded and insulted the driver who arrived at the
rendezvous, prosecutors said. No one was hurt.
A 33-year-old Uber driver also alleged that a group of
regular taxi drivers had surrounded him and stolen his mobile
phone, but later retracted the complaint.
Uber said it would cooperate with the public authorities
throughout any investigation.
"We take any incident that compromises the safety of our
riders or driver partners extremely seriously. The only thing we
ask anyone involved in an incident is to report it straight to
the relevant authorities," said Filip Nuytemans, General Manager
of Uber Belgium.
California-based Uber Inc, which connects willing drivers
with passengers through a smartphone app, has caused a stir in
many European cities, where licensed taxi drivers have protested
against what they see as unfair competition.
Brussels' taxi drivers jammed the streets in March to
protest against a move by the city to consider legalising online
ride-sharing services.
