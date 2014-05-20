By Christina Farr
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO May 20 When Jonathan Lyens
ordered a car on Uber's mobile app, the driver took one look at
his service animal and considered taking off.
"'I don't usually pick up dogs,'" Lyens, who is legally
blind, recalled the driver saying. "This driver seemed to have
no awareness of disability rights laws."
San Francisco regulators and the National Federation of the
Blind are looking into claims that drivers for the
rides-on-demand service have refused to ferry people with
service animals. The federation said it has reached out to
members to notify them that two law firms are investigating a
series of such claims.
The chorus of complaints from the city's blind community are
the latest headache for a five-year-old startup whose rapid
growth has earned it a valuation north of $3 billion, but also
its share of regulatory problems.
The federation will air its concerns during a meeting with
Uber next week. Michael Hingson, a member of the California
board of directors for the federation who is also legally blind,
described the problem as "systemic."
"It's a breach of civil rights," he told Reuters. "Uber
ought to be required to obey the same rules as any other
transportation service."
Uber isn't the first transport provider the disabled
community has targeted. But city officials say it presents a new
problem because its size and growth is coming at the expense of
taxi services that operate under laws to protect the rights of
disabled people.
"We take this feedback very seriously and will deactivate
driver partners from the Uber platform who refuse to transport a
rider with a service animal," Uber spokeswoman Eva Behrend said.
After filing a complaint to Uber, Lyens got a response that
its drivers are "independent contractors and we cannot control
their actions." It's unclear if Uber deactivated the driver
involved.
WHAT TO DO?
TRE Legal Practice and Disability Rights Advocates expect to
take action against Uber this year. Attorneys told Reuters they
want Uber to educate drivers about disability rights, and punish
drivers who violate them.
"The outcome is to ensure that people are being investigated
against," said TRE Legal's Timothy Elder. "How we get there is
flexible."
Uber, which allows users to call up rides from smartphones,
is no stranger to legal action. The company was embroiled in a
wrongful-death suit this year, filed by the family of a
6-year-old child killed by an Uber driver.
City officials are considering how to regulate up-and-coming
services such as Uber and Lyft. Regulators have struggled to
determine whether they should be responsible for what happens
after riders get in the car.
The latest complaints struck a nerve in a city known for
tolerance. During a hearing in March, San Francisco Municipal
Transportation Agency official Christiane Hayashi said the city
is in a disability community transit "crisis" with traditional
cabbies moving over to these services in droves.
In September, the California Public Utilities Commission
requested that steps be taken to "ensure that there is no divide
between service provided to the able and disabled communities."
Lyft did not respond to requests for comment.
(Editing by Eric Walsh)