(Adds Uber comment from letter to Boise mayor)
Feb 26 Ride service Uber said on Thursday it was
suspending its operations in Boise, Idaho, after reaching an
impasse in negotiations with city leaders over new regulations.
"Steep and growing costs that come from offering thousands
of free rides combined with unworkable and onerous regulations
being proposed by the City leave Uber no other choice than to
suspend operations in Boise for the foreseeable future," the
company said in a blog post.
Uber has been offering its ride sharing services in Boise
since October.
In a letter to Mayor David Bieter, Uber said Boise
officials, despite assurances of a mutually-workable agreement,
were contemplating an ordinance that would make it impossible
for the company to operate in the city. (bit.ly/1zLyntV)
Uber has been dogged by controversy surrounding its
aggressive approach to local governments and traditional taxi
services.
The company's business practices have come under scrutiny,
with some customers alleging privacy violations and raising
safety concerns.
In the letter to Bieter, Uber said safety goals sought by
Boise were already being met.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Subrat Patnaik; Editing by
Leslie Adler and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)