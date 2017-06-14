By Heather Somerville
| SAN FRANCISCO, June 13
SAN FRANCISCO, June 13 Uber director David
Bonderman has resigned from the company's board following a
remark he made during an Uber staff meeting Tuesday that was
widely seen as offensive to women, according to a source
familiar with the matter.
The ill-timed remark came during an all-staff meeting to
discuss of how the ride-services company would transform itself
following a probe into sexual harassment at the company.
Uber board member Arianna Huffington spoke to employees
about the importance of adding more women to the board of
directors.
"There's a lot of data that shows when there's one woman on
the board, it's much more likely that there will be a second
woman on the board," Huffington said.
In response, Bonderman said: "Actually, what it shows is
that it's much more likely to be more talking."
Bonderman, who is a founder of private equity firm TPG
Capital, an Uber investor, shortly after wrote an email to Uber
staff to apologize, calling his comment "inappropriate."
(Reporting by Heather Somerville)