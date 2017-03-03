LONDON, March 3 Taxi app Uber lost a
court battle on Friday to stop plans for strict new rules on the
need for its drivers and those of other private hire services to
prove their reading and writing skills in English to operate in
London.
San Francisco-based Uber, which allows users to book
journeys at the touch of a button on their smartphone, has faced
bans and protests around the world as regulators play catch-up
with technology disrupting traditional operators.
Uber launched legal action in August after public body
Transport for London (TfL) said that drivers should have to
prove their ability to communicate in English, including to a
standard of reading and writing which Uber said was too high.
"TfL are entitled to require private hire drivers to
demonstrate English language compliance," said Judge John
Mitting as he rejected Uber's claim.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Michael Holden)