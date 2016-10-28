LONDON Oct 28 Uber should no longer
treat its drivers as self-employed, a British tribunal ruled on
Friday, in a decision which threatens the taxi app's business
model by forcing it to pay the minimum wage and offer holiday
entitlement.
Two drivers brought their case to a British employment
tribunal in July, arguing the rapidly expanding app, which
allows users to book and pay for a taxi by smartphone, was
acting unlawfully by not providing certain employment rights.
The decision could also affect thousands of others who work
for firms, including meal delivery services such as Deliveroo,
in the so-called "gig economy", where individuals work for
multiple employers day to day without having a fixed contract.
"This is a monumental victory that will have a hugely
positive impact on drivers ... and for thousands more in other
industries where bogus self-employment is rife," said Maria
Ludkin, legal director at the GMB union which brought the case.
Uber, which is valued at $62.5 billion (48 billion pounds)
and whose investors include Goldman Sachs and GV,
formerly known as Google Ventures, has faced protests,
bans and legal action around the world.
The San Francisco-based ride service had argued that its
more than 40,000 drivers in Britain enjoy the flexibility of
being able to work when they choose and receive on average much
more than the minimum wage.
Uber said it will appeal.
"While the decision of this preliminary hearing only affects
two people we will be appealing it," Uber's UK general manager
Jo Bertram said.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)