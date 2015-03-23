BRUSSELS, March 23 Brussels police on Monday
arrested a taxi driver who confessed to taking part in several
incidents of intimidation against drivers using the Uber
ride-sharing app, in the latest controversy over the U.S. tech
company in Europe.
Public prosecutors in the Belgian capital said the
35-year-old licensed cabbie, identified only as N.C., admitted
to being among several colleagues who had ordered rides on the
Uber app on Sunday evening and then intimidated drivers who
arrived at the rendezvous. Police said four such cases have been
reported, some involving the throwing of eggs or flour. An Uber
driver's smartphone was stolen in one case.
No one was hurt in the four incidents. But with tensions
mounting between licensed taxi firms and users of the services
of California-based Uber, Brussels police called a crisis
meeting with cabbies' representatives on Tuesday.
As in several other major European cities where Uber has
launched its smartphone app, connecting willing drivers with
passengers, regulated taxi operators in Brussels have been up in
arms at what they see as unregulated, cut-price competition.
Hundreds jammed streets three weeks ago to protest a city
move to consider legalising online ride-sharing services, under
certain conditions, from next year - shifting from the current
municipal insistence that such operations breach its rules.
Constantin Tsatsakis of the Belgian Taxi Federation
condemned acts of vandalism committed by a minority, public
broadcaster RTBF reported. But he said his colleagues were angry
that, despite legal action by the state against Uber, police
were failing to check and prosecute drivers using the app.
In the capital of the European Union, where regulators are
balancing concerns for the EU's labour and consumer protections
with promoting a digital revolution in the hope of reviving
economic growth, the battle over Uber and other services is
being watched with interest by many technology companies.
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Richard Chang)