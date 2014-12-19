By Sarah McBride
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 18 Uber argued Thursday that
it should not have to turn over ride data in a California
regulatory standoff that shows how the transportation service is
falling afoul of officials who could threaten its expansion.
The issue, which is being heard in a California
administrative court and whose outcome will not be known until
next year, pits Uber against the California Public Utilities
Commission. The CPUC's approval of new ride-sharing services
last year carried the condition that the companies make detailed
data about their rides available to the commission.
The regulator needs the data, which it plans to keep
confidential, to monitor the effect of new ride services on
traffic flow, it says. Competitors Lyft and Sidecar have made
their statistics available to the CPUC.
A lawyer for Uber, Rob Maguire, of Davis Wright Tremaine
LLP, said the company had substantially complied with the
request by handing over information such as the Zip codes where
Uber had picked up and dropped off passengers.
The hearing comes as Uber faces setbacks to its legal status
all over the world, begging the question of what the company can
do to regain momentum.
Just this month, officials in Delhi banned the service after
a passenger accused an Uber driver of rape. Another rape
allegation surfaced Wednesday in Boston. Also this month, Uber
drew bans in France, Spain and the Netherlands.
"Suddenly there's an awakening to the fact that Uber has a
winner-take-all attitude," said James McQuivey, an analyst at
Forrester Research, who said he thought the attitude was
contributing to actions that curb Uber's activities around the
world. "It turns hearts and minds against them, which puts them
on dangerous ground."
An Uber spokeswoman did immediately respond to a request for
comment.
In California, potential penalties outlined by the CPUC for
Uber's failure to turn over data range from fines to a
revocation of Uber's permit to operate in the state, though
analysts say revocation is unlikely.
Maguire, the Uber lawyer, argued that the data at issue -
including time and date of every ride requested in California,
the miles traveled, and the fare paid - was "highly confidential
and sensitive information."
Uber's refusal to turn over the numbers comes weeks after
the company itself came under fire for a privacy misstep: using
a feature it calls "God View" to track customers' rides. It now
says it will curtail use of the feature.
Taxi drivers say the withholding by Uber is just the latest
in the company's flaunting of local laws in areas ranging from
commercial licenses to insurance.
"Their business plan is not to be in compliance with
regulatory requirements," said William Rouse, president of the
Taxicab Paratransit Association of California. "I think we would
all have a difficult time identifying one jurisdiction anywhere
in the world where they obeyed the letter of the law."
Uber has countered that the taxi industry is corrupt and
does not server customers efficiently.
Despite bad press in recent weeks, Uber remains the market
leader in the United States. Uber provides seven times the rides
of competitor Lyft, data from investment advisory firm
FutureAdvisor shows.
In a blog post this week, Uber's head of global safety,
Philip Cardenas, said that Uber had delivered 140 million rides
this year globally.
To restore credibility with detractors, Uber should stick
with a focus on safety, adding features such as the ability to
record all conversation during a ride, McQuivey said. The
company should then mount a campaign to publicize its benefits
to a community, for example highlighting drivers who are making
more money than previously thanks to driving for Uber, he added.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Leslie Adler)