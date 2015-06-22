(Repeats without changes)
By Sarah McBride
June 22 A California ruling requiring Uber to
classify a San Francisco-based driver as an employee instead of
an independent contractor could potentially change how
sharing-economy companies operate, but it is unlikely to dent
their value, investors said.
If it holds up on appeal, the California Labor
Commissioner's decision, which came to light last week, may have
a limited impact on Uber and other companies that rely on
networks of on-demand workers.
That's because the benefits of treating workers as
contractors rather than employees are more important in a
start-up's early days and less so now that Uber and many similar
companies have grown, investors say.
Smaller companies need more flexible work forces and
contractors solve that problem. Larger companies with more
predictable demand for their products or services can benefit
from having employees scheduled to work regular shifts.
"If they had to change (to) that, it would be just fine,"
said an Uber investor who declined to be identified due to
sensitivity around the ruling.
The expenses that would stem from classifying drivers as
employees, including paying workers' compensation, Social
Security and other costs, could be offset to a large extent by
the lower wages Uber could pay to drivers compared with
contractors, the investor argued.
"This problem can be routed around," said James McQuivey, an
analyst at Forrester Research who has studied the sharing
economy for several years and does not foresee any immediate hit
to Uber's valuation as a result of the ruling.
Uber is currently valued at more than $40 billion, making it
the most richly valued venture-backed company in the United
States, according to CB Insights.
One caveat: the Labor Commissioner's Office awarded the
driver involved in the case, Barbara Ann Berwick - who said she
drove for Uber for nearly two months - around $4,000 for
expenses such as mileage and tolls.
Uber has appealed the ruling to a state court in California.
PACE-SETTER STATE
The company's chief executive, Travis Kalanick, said in a
speech earlier this month that in San Francisco alone Uber has
22,000 drivers.
The California ruling applies only to the one driver, but
the state often sets a path followed by regulators and courts
elsewhere.
Uber and rival Lyft are facing separate lawsuits in federal
court in San Francisco that seek class-action status by drivers
who say they should be classified as employees.
If a court makes a sweeping ruling that allows workers to
retroactively claim expenses, that could result in a large hit.
But that would likely hurt valuations of weaker sharing-economy
companies more, investors said.
Bigger, market-dominating start-ups with lots of cash on
hand are better positioned to handle such setbacks.
Smart investors are aware of the risks, said Jeremy Levine,
a venture capitalist at Bessemer Venture Partners, whose
portfolio includes several companies with on-demand labor pools.
"You never know how judges are going to rule, or how
lawmakers are going to think about this," he said.
But laws and regulations tend to gradually evolve in a
direction that benefits consumers, and because Uber and other
sharing-economy companies offer better value for their users,
the rules likely will adjust to accommodate them, he added.
He and others base their thinking on the history of
start-ups that operated in legal gray areas before the law
evolved to encompass them, including online-payments company
PayPal and online video-service YouTube.
Despite the optimism, words of caution emerged.
Forrester's McQuivey warned that Uber's valuation could
suffer if other regulators in important jurisdictions followed
the lead of this latest ruling.
And Bessemer's Levine said that when it came to the
valuations of sharing-economy start-ups and others, "We're
nowhere near the fear land now," but added, "As a litany of not-
so-positive news happens, we may see that shift."
