SAN FRANCISCO Uber, embroiled in charges one of its drivers in India raped a passenger, is now facing a lawsuit over safety issues in its home state of California.

The district attorneys of San Francisco and Los Angeles said Tuesday they filed suit against Uber for misleading customers about its background checks on drivers. Their civil complaint also charges that Uber drivers work at airports without obtaining authorization, and in the case of San Francisco, charge a $4 extra fee to passengers traveling there without paying anything to the airport.

The district attorneys are seeking a permanent injunction requiring Uber to stop practices that they say violate California law.

"Uber is an integral, safe, and established part of the transportation ecosystem in the Golden State," said Uber spokeswoman Eva Behrend. "We will continue to engage in discussions with the district attorneys."

