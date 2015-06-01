(Adds comment from Toronto's mayor, adds link to video of
protest)
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, June 1 Taxi drivers packed a courtroom
in Canada's largest city on Monday as Toronto stated its case
for the Uber ride-sharing service to be regulated like the
traditional cab companies with which it competes.
Toronto is seeking an injunction to halt Uber's operations
unless the San Francisco-based company and all its drivers are
licensed.
Uber is fighting for legal status worldwide, one
jurisdiction at a time, as authorities weigh the legality of its
phone-based app, and Uber drivers argue they should be treated
as employees, not independent contractors.
Outside city hall, taxi drivers parked three-deep and beeped
their horns, while others moved in a slow procession through
downtown, clogging much of the business district. The protesters
fear the threat that Uber represents to their livelihood.
Akhbar Banijamaat, who left Iran in the 1980s with his
family and has driven taxis in Toronto for 17 years, said the
upstart company should abide by the law.
"Some people support Uber, the mayor supports Uber,"
Banijamaat said. "I don't mind Uber, I think it's a beautiful
idea, to whoever did it, very nice. But do it legal."
Despite Toronto's legal bid to regulate Uber, the city's
mayor, John Tory, says he accepts ride-hailing apps as part of
the contemporary landscape.
On Monday he said he hoped the parties could reach a
negotiated settlement ahead of the judge's ruling.
"Both (Uber and the taxi industry) are going to have to
adapt themselves to the reality of a fair and fairly-regulated
industry that focuses on serving the public better as opposed to
suiting themselves," Tory told Reuters.
The Toronto taxi-driving protesters focused their ire on
UberX, a budget option in which drivers use their personal
vehicles, as a threat to public safety. Uber's other service
uses licensed drivers.
Uber, which is valued at $40 billion, says it simply
provides technology allowing drivers and passengers to find each
other and should not be treated as a broker. It said the taxi
protest was counter-productive.
"Rather than blocking roads and preventing people from
getting where they need to be, we're focused on meeting the
needs of Toronto's riders and drivers, who are all too often
left out of the debate," said Uber Canada spokeswoman Susie
Heath, adding that Uber wants to help "create a sensible
regulatory framework for ridesharing."
The hearing continues. The case is court file no.
CV-14-516288.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Leslie Adler and Tom
Brown)