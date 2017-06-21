WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 21 Uber Technologies Inc co-founder Travis Kalanick stepped down as chief executive of the ride-hailing service, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.
Kalanick's exit came under pressure from Uber's investors, who were seeking his exit, the paper reported citing people with knowledge of the situation. nyti.ms/2soTB79
Uber was not immediately available to comment outside regular U.S. working hours. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.