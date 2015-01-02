Jan 2 A federal judge rejected Uber Technologies
Inc's bid not to disclose emails from Chief Executive Travis
Kalanick in a California lawsuit accusing the popular
ride-booking service of deceiving customers about how it shares
tips with drivers.
U.S. District Judge Edward Chen's ruling in San Francisco
was the latest setback for Uber, which has drawn criticism
around the globe over whether its service complies with local
licensing and safety laws and whether its drivers have been
adequately vetted.
Chen said a Nov. 26 ruling by federal Magistrate Judge Donna
Ryu that the plaintiff in the lawsuit can receive emails from
Kalanick and global operations chief Ryan Graves about Uber's
tipping practices was neither "clearly erroneous" nor legally
wrong.
"That Judge Ryu's order may require defendant to review
approximately 21,000 documents does not represent an improper
burden given the potential role of defendant's CEO and vice
president of operations in defendant's challenged conduct," Chen
wrote in an order issued Wednesday night.
Uber and its lawyers did not immediately respond on Friday
to telephone, email and online requests for comment.
The lawsuit was filed Jan. 8, 2014 by Caren Ehret, an Uber
customer from Illinois, and seeks class-action status.
Ehret accused Uber of misleading customers by advertising
that a 20 percent gratuity on fares is "automatically added for
the driver" when the San Francisco-based company instead retains
a "substantial portion" for itself.
She said this caused her and other customers to overpay,
amounting to breach of contract and violating California
consumer protection laws. The lawsuit seeks unspecified
compensatory and punitive damages.
Uber contended that Ehret did not need the emails she sought
and that other evidence, including from general managers in
cities where the company operates, would offer a "complete
understanding" of its tipping practices.
Last week, authorities in South Korea indicted Kalanick on
charges he violated local licensing laws. Other
cities, including Amsterdam, Berlin, New Delhi and Portland,
Oregon have banned or sought to ban Uber services.
Founded in 2009, Uber now operates in about 250 cities on
six continents. Uber obtained financing last month that valued
the privately held company at roughly $40 billion.
The case is Ehret vs. Uber Technologies Inc, U.S. District
Court, Northern District of California, No. 14-00113.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis)