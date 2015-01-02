(Adds Uber declining to comment, details on South Korea case)
By Jonathan Stempel
Jan 2 A federal judge rejected Uber Technologies
Inc's bid that it not be required to disclose emails from Chief
Executive Travis Kalanick in a California lawsuit accusing the
popular ride-booking service of deceiving customers about how it
shares tips with drivers.
U.S. District Judge Edward Chen's order in San Francisco was
the latest setback for Uber, which has drawn criticism around
the globe over whether its service complies with local licensing
and safety laws and whether its drivers have been adequately
vetted.
Chen said a Nov. 26 ruling by U.S. Magistrate Judge Donna
Ryu that the plaintiff in the lawsuit can receive emails from
Kalanick and global operations chief Ryan Graves about Uber's
tipping practices was neither "clearly erroneous" nor legally
wrong.
"That Judge Ryu's order may require defendant to review
approximately 21,000 documents does not represent an improper
burden given the potential role of defendant's CEO and vice
president of operations in defendant's challenged conduct," Chen
wrote in an order issued Wednesday night.
The emails are to be turned over by Jan. 23, court records
show.
Jacie Zolna, an attorney for plaintiff Caren Ehret, an Uber
customer from Illinois, on Friday said his client looks forward
to reviewing "this clearly relevant information."
Uber spokeswoman Kristin Carvell declined to comment.
The Jan. 8, 2014 lawsuit, which seeks class-action status,
accuses Uber of falsely advertising that a 20 percent gratuity
on fares is "automatically added for the driver," when the San
company instead retains a "substantial portion" for itself.
Ehret said this caused her and other customers to overpay,
amounting to breach of contract and violating California
consumer protection laws. The lawsuit seeks unspecified
compensatory and punitive damages.
Uber contended that Ehret did not need the emails she sought
and that other evidence, including that from general managers in
cities where the San Francisco-based company operates, would
offer a "complete understanding" of its tipping practices.
Last week, authorities in South Korea indicted Kalanick on
charges he violated local licensing laws. Uber said it believed
its service was legal in that country.
Some cities, including Amsterdam, Berlin, New Delhi and
Portland, Oregon have banned or sought to ban Uber services.
Founded in 2009, Uber now operates in about 250 cities on
six continents. It obtained financing last month that valued the
privately held company at roughly $40 billion.
The case is Ehret vs. Uber Technologies Inc, U.S. District
Court, Northern District of California, No. 14-00113.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis)