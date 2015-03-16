March 16 Uber Technologies Inc's Chief Financial
Officer Brent Callinicos is stepping down, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing an email from the online taxi service's
CEO.
Callinicos, a former Google Inc executive, will be
an advisor to Uber. No replacement has been named yet, Chief
Executive Travis Kalanick told investors in the email, the
Journal said.
"Brent has done a wonderful job here at Uber but has decided
that it is time for his next journey, one where his wife and
daughter take the front seat," Kalanick wrote in the email,
which was reviewed by the financial daily. (on.wsj.com/1APpCyz)
Callinicos, who joined Uber in 2013, served as treasurer and
chief accountant at Google. (reut.rs/1Fth6vC)
Uber was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)