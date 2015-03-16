(Adds detail, updates source)
By Anya George Tharakan and Subrat Patnaik
March 16 Uber Technologies Inc's Chief Financial
Officer Brent Callinicos is stepping down, the online taxi
service's CEO said in an email to investors.
The company has not named a replacement to Callinicos, but
Gautam Gupta, "Brent's right hand on Strategic Finance" will be
the acting head of the finance division, Chief Executive Travis
Kalanick said in the email seen by Reuters.
Callinicos, a former Google Inc executive, will be
an advisor to Uber.
"Brent has done a wonderful job here at Uber but has decided
that it is time for his next journey, one where his wife and
daughter take the front seat," Kalanick wrote in the email.
Callinicos, who joined Uber in 2013, served as treasurer and
chief accountant at Google. (reut.rs/1Fth6vC)
(Editing by Joyjeet Das)