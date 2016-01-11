(Corrects bullet point and paragraph 8 to show company has
By Paul Carsten
BEIJING, Jan 11 Uber Technologies Inc
said on Monday its China unit will get an undisclosed amount of
investment from Chinese firm HNA Group as part of a partnership
of the U.S. ride-hailing firm with the aviation and shipping
conglomerate.
The partnership, which marks Uber's ambitions to break into
China's huge tourism industry, includes an array of
transportation services to and from airports and for HNA
flights, as well as online financing for the automotive sector.
Uber CEO Travis Kalanick said in Beijing he envisions a
system where customers can seamlessly move from travelling
within a city to between and outside cities, built on a global
series of partnerships.
Uber's partnership with HNA Group comes as it and rival Didi
Kuaidi vie to forge ties with influential Chinese companies with
long-established ties to government as they try to avoid
aggravating regulators in China's still developing ride-hailing
business.
Ride hailing in China, like in other countries, can either
be technically illegal or operate in a grey area, depending on
the location and kind of service.
Uber's battle with Didi Kuaidi has proven especially costly.
Both companies have spent hundreds of millions of dollars in a
bid to attract and keep users. Now, the rivalry is looking to
extend further as Uber lures tourists and inter-city travellers.
At a press conference on Monday, Kalanick and HNA President
Tan Xiangdong said they see the partnership as symbiotic,
plugging each other's gaps in travel.
To date, Uber has committed to invest 6.3 billion yuan
($958.61 million) in China, with the country Uber's "largest
market globally and a key strategic hub", Kalanick said.
The U.S. ride-hailing firm's China unit recently closed a
funding round, before which it had a valuation of $7 billion.
Investors from China were more than he could name, Kalanick
said, declining to disclose further details about the latest
fundraising.
In response to a question about Uber's high cash-burn rate
in China, Kalanick said the company is investing profits from
cities around the world into China.
"We are investing in China for the long term," he said.
($1 = 6.5720 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Paul Carsten, Additional reporting by Fang Yan;
Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)