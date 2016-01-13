HONG KONG/BEIJING Jan 13 Uber Technologies Inc
said on Wednesday it has received almost $2 billion in
funding from Chinese investors, some as part of a recent
fundraising round that valued the U.S. firm's Chinese unit at $7
billion.
Uber's main global entity received the rest of the money,
though the company did not specify how much each unit got. The
details were reported by Chinese media on Wednesday and
confirmed by an Uber spokeswoman.
Previously unreported Chinese investors include China
Minsheng Banking Corp, real estate developer China
Vanke Co Ltd and China Broadband Capital.
Other investors include HNA Group Co Ltd, parent
of Hainan Airlines Co Ltd, China Taiping Insurance
Holdings Co Ltd, China Life Insurance Co Ltd
, Guangzhou Automobile Group Co ltd and
CITIC Securities Co Ltd.
Uber's Chinese unit was valued at $7 billion before taking
on investment in its recently-closed Series B funding round,
Uber CEO Travis Kalanick told reporters in Beijing on Monday.
