SHANGHAI Feb 18 The chief executive of Uber
Technologies Inc said the company is burning through
more than a billion dollars a year in China, where it is locked
in a fierce battle with larger local rival Didi Kuaidi to lure
consumers with cut-price deals.
Uber's China unit boosted its valuation last month to more
than $8 billion after it raised over $1 billion in its latest
funding round, although the U.S. ride-hailing app is not yet
profitable in the mainland due to intense competition.
"We're profitable in the USA, but we're losing over $1
billion a year in China," Uber's CEO Travis Kalanick told
Canadian technology platform Betakit. Uber officials in China
confirmed the comments in an email to Reuters on Thursday.
"We have a fierce competitor that's unprofitable in every
city they exist in, but they're buying up market share. I wish
the world wasn't that way."
Uber and China's Didi Kuaidi, backed by Chinese technology
giants Tencent Holdings Ltd and Alibaba Group Holding
Ltd, have both spent heavily to subsidise rides to gain
market share, betting on China's Internet-linked transport
market becoming the world's biggest.
Uber China said in an emailed statement that Didi Kuaidi was
having to spend "many multiples" more than the U.S. firm to
increase its share of the market, adding that Uber's China
operation was backed up by profitable ones outside the region.
A spokesman for Didi Kuaidi, which has the biggest market
share of China's car-hailing app market, did not provide an
immediate comment when contacted by email.
In January, Kalanick said spending on subsidies is "how you
win" in China, adding that Uber aimed to beat Didi Kuaidi by
spending subsidies more efficiently. Uber currently operates in
over 40 Chinese cities and plans to be in 100 by the end of the
year.
"I prefer building rather than fundraising," Kalanick added
in the interview with Betakit. "But if I don't participate in
the fundraising bonanza, I'll get squeezed out by others buying
market share."
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan and John Ruwitch; Editing by Miral
Fahmy)