BEIJING May 1 Authorities in the southern
Chinese city of Guangzhou have raided the local office of online
ride-hailing service Uber on suspicion of "unlicensed
operation", seizing a number of mobile phones, the official
Xinhua news agency said on Friday.
"The company is suspected of unlicensed operation and
conducting illegal business by allowing private car owners to
offer taxi services," an official with the city's traffic
authority told Xinhua of the raid which happened on Thursday.
The official said Uber was not specifically targeted, as the
raid was part of a broader crackdown on illegal taxi services by
private drivers.
A representative for Uber in China could not immediately be
reached for comment by telephone and an email seeking comment
was also not immediately responded to. Friday is a national
holiday in China.
Uber is a comparative latecomer in China, where mobile
taxi-hailing app users are set to triple to 45 million by 2015
compared with 2013, according to Chinese research firm
iResearch.
Domestic firm Kuaidi Dache and Didi Dache, backed by tech
giants Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Tencent Holdings
Ltd respectively, have 90 percent of the market sewn
up. The two said in February they would merge.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Greg Mahlich)