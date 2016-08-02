(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are her own.)
By Una Galani
HONG KONG Aug 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - With China
gone, Uber can now take its fight for the rest of Asia up a
gear. After trading its loss-making Chinese unit for a minority
stake in local rival Didi Chuxing, the U.S. based ride-hailing
company can ratchet up the competition in India and Southeast
Asia, where it is not as far behind. But Uber must balance the
conflicts this could create with Didi with the need to show
global growth.
China and India were Uber's priority overseas markets. The
problem was that it was losing more than $1 billion a year
in a subsidy war in the People's Republic. Uber raised around
five times that amount in June, which could go a lot further
outside of China.
India is an almost equally populous country but lower prices
mean subsidies are less painful in absolute terms. Uber's Indian
rival Ola lost just under 8 billion rupees ($119 million) in the
last financial year, according to the Business Standard. That's
arguably a more reasonable price to retain a presence in a
market where the growth potential could help to underpin Uber's
own $68 billion valuation.
However, the China deal comes soon after Didi created a
global anti-Uber alliance. It took small stakes in both Ola and
Grab in Southeast Asia, as well as Lyft in the United
States. That means Uber's partner in China is working closely
with its rivals elsewhere.
It is unclear if Didi will unwind these partnerships. That
could be a problem for local players, who might have been
counting on backing from the Chinese group for their next
fundraising rounds.
Assuming Didi steps aside, there's no reason why, beyond
China, a foreign outfit can't do as well as a local operator. In
China, Uber suffered from rule changes and had a deep-pocketed
opponent backed by tech giants Alibaba and Tencent
.
India and Southeast Asia are smaller,
and relatively more open, markets. And Uber has the financial
heft to turn up the heat on minnows Ola and Grab, which have a
combined valuation one tenth of their U.S. rival. Access to
greater resources doesn't guarantee Uber success but reversing
out of China will allow Uber to accelerate elsewhere.
CONTEXT NEWS
- Uber, the U.S. ride-hailing firm, said on Aug. 1 that it
would swap its Chinese subsidiary for a 20 percent stake in
local rival Didi Chuxing, a deal that an unnamed Reuters source
said would value the combined company at $35 billion.
- Didi will also invest $1 billion in Uber as part of the
exchange. Uber Chief Executive Travis Kalanick will join Didi's
board of directors and Didi Chuxing CEO Cheng Wei will
join Uber's board.
- "Sustainably serving China's cities, and the riders and
drivers who live in them, is only possible with profitability,"
Kalanick wrote in a Facebook post. "This merger paves the way
for our team and Didi's to partner on an enormous mission, and
it frees up substantial resources for bold initiatives focused
on the future of cities - from self-driving technology to the
future of food and logistics."
- Didi was created in 2015 by merging firms backed by
Alibaba and Tencent. It has invested $100 million in
Lyft, Uber's main rival in the United States. Didi has also
formed an alliance with Lyft, Indian ride service Ola, and
Southeast Asian ride-hailing startup Grab in an effort to
compete with Uber.
- Uber CEO facebook post bit.ly/2aIFrH1
- Reuters: After bruising battle, Uber cedes to rival Didi
