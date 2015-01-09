(Adds Uber spokesman comment, updates valuation)
KARLSRUHE, Germany Jan 9 Germany's highest
court has declined to hear a complaint brought by online taxi
service Uber over a ban on its activity in the city of Hamburg,
dealing a blow to the company.
The Federal Constitutional Court said the complaint was "not
accepted for a decision due to lack of admissibility," a
spokesman for the court said on Friday, adding that the court
had given no further justification for its position.
Hamburg's transport office sent Uber an injunction in July
last year that said its drivers needed special licences to
transport passengers. An administrative court in Hamburg
subsequently rejected Uber's urgent motion against the ban.
Uber customers order and pay for a taxi with its application
on their smartphones. Instead of having taxis prowl city streets
looking for customers, Uber allows smartphone users to summon a
nearby car to pick them up.
Uber had argued its service did not involve professional
drivers but rather private persons who did not require a special
licence.
San Francisco-based Uber Technologies Inc, valued at about
$40 billion in its latest fundraising, has touched a raw nerve
in many countries by threatening to open up an often tightly
controlled and licensed market.
The firm, backed by investors including Goldman Sachs
and Google, rebuts the criticism and argues it
complies with local regulations.
The Constitutional Court's decisions cannot be appealed in
Germany and it was not clear what further action Uber could
take.
"We take note of the court's decision and decline further
comment," an Uber spokesman said.
