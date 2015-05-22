May 21 Uber Technologies Inc is seeking a $1
billion credit line from banks, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The cab-hailing company is in talks with a number of large
banks for the loan, asking them how much they would commit and
at what terms, the Journal reported, citing the people. (on.wsj.com/1JFcZP0)
About six to seven banks are expected to be part of the
facility, the newspaper said.
An initial public offering is not imminent, the Journal
reported, adding that one person said a debut was not expected
until next year at the earliest.
The credit facility, known as a revolver, is not needed to
fund Uber's day-to-day business, the Journal reported.
San Francisco-based Uber, which has grown rapidly in value
to be worth around $40 billion, recently submitted a $3 billion
bid for Nokia Oyj's map business HERE.
Uber declined to comment.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)