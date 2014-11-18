(Adds Breakingviews link)
Nov 18 A senior executive at U.S. ride-sharing
company Uber suggested that the company should spend a million
dollars to hire a team of opposition researchers to "dig up
dirt" on its critics in the media, BuzzFeed reported.
The comments, BuzzFeed said, came from Emil Michael, Uber's
senior vice president for business, during a private dinner in
New York last week. He later said he believed the conversation
was off the record, according to the social news and
entertainment website. (bzfd.it/1BJzYq5)
Over dinner, Michael outlined the notion of hiring a team
that could, he said, help Uber fight back against the press -
they'd look into "your personal lives, your families," and give
the media a taste of its own medicine, according to the BuzzFeed
article, written by Ben Smith, the site's editor-in-chief.
"The remarks attributed to me at a private dinner - borne
out of frustration during an informal debate over what I feel is
sensationalistic media coverage of the company I am proud to
work for - do not reflect my actual views and have no relation
to the company's views or approach," Michael said in a
statement.
Nairi Hourdajian, an Uber spokeswoman said: "We have not, do
not and will not investigate journalists. Those remarks have no
basis in the reality of our approach".
Companies such as Lyft, Sidecar and UberX, which is a part
of black-car service Uber, allow passengers to summon paid rides
using apps on their smartphones and have gained in popularity in
dozens of U.S. cities over the past few years.
But they face opposition from taxi companies that argue the
upstarts do not face the same stringent regulations as do
traditional cabs, and insurance companies want ride-sharing
drivers to carry more expensive insurance policies.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Stephen
Coates and Richard Chang)