SAN FRANCISCO Jan 27 Uber, a ride service
facing legal challenges around the world, on Tuesday released a
survey showing that people are less likely to drive home after
drinking alcohol after such businesses started operating in
their cities.
The results of the survey, done with advocacy group Mothers
Against Drunk Driving, were based on a December poll of 807
adults in the largest U.S. cities where Uber operates. They come
as Uber tries to establish solid legal footing for its service.
As Uber and rival Lyft grow, they are battling legal
efforts, many led by taxi companies whose businesses are
suffering because of the ride services, to keep them out of
cities around the world.
Uber customers who request rides over the upcoming Super
Bowl weekend, a time that traditionally sees a spike in drunk
driving, can opt to donate $1 to Mothers Against Drunk Driving
by typing in the code THINKANDRIDE, it said.
MADD President Colleen Sheehey-Church said she was delighted
to work with Uber.
The company also released findings that it says show that
California cities where it launches its low-frills UberX service
experienced a drop of 6.5 percent in drunk-driving crashes
involving drivers under age 30.
The data came from the California Highway Patrol and covered
17 California markets during 2011 to 2013, Uber said.
Other factors, such as intensified campaigns against drunk
driving, may have contributed to the numbers, Uber executive
Jonathan Hall said in a phone interview.
Uber operates globally, while Lyft operates only in the
United States.
