BRUSSELS, April 1 Uber has filed complaints with
Brussels against Spain and Germany over their bans on the mobile
phone taxi-hailing service, ramping up the U.S. company's battle
against legal challenges across Europe.
The European Commission confirmed on Wednesday it had
received a complaint against a German ban on Uber offering its
unlicensed services. A spokesman for the company said it had
filed a similar complaint against Spain on Monday.
"We have received two complaints against France and one
against Germany," said a spokesman for the European Commission,
who did not comment on Spain.
"We don't close the doors to possibilities offered by new
technologies, but we do think that things need to happen within
a framework which also covers existing legislation," the
spokesman said.
Uber has already filed two complaints against a French law
it says favours regular taxi companies at its expense.
Uber, the world's most valuable venture-backed start-up with
a valuation of $40 billion, is facing increasing legal
challenges across Europe, where local taxi drivers have taken to
both the streets and courts to fight it.
It has been criticised worldwide over how it pays drivers,
charges passengers and ensures their safety. Taxi companies
argue it competes unfairly because it does not have to pay their
steep license fees and bypasses local laws.
On Tuesday a French court delayed a decision on whether to
ban its unlicensed UberPOP service, which connects private
drivers with passengers via mobile phones, while it awaits the
result of Uber's constitutional challenge to a French law on
taxis and chauffeured cars.
To date, Uber has been hit by court injunctions in Belgium,
France, Germany, the Netherlands and Spain.
Regulation of taxi services is the competence of member
states, the Commission said, but it would assess the complaints
in light of the principles of proportionality,
non-discrimination and freedom of establishment.
"It's the framework in which this discussion is unfolding,"
said the spokesman.
