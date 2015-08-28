(Repeats story with no changes to text)
By Julia Fioretti
Aug 28, Brussels - The European Commission will
launch a study in September of the ride-hailing app Uber in an
effort to settle legal disputes that have pitched the U.S.
start-up against conventional taxis across Europe, three people
familiar with the matter said on Friday.
Since opening in Paris in 2011, San Francisco-based Uber has
run into vehement opposition from taxi drivers, who complain it
competes unfairly by bypassing local laws on licensing and
safety.
Uber has responded by submitting complaints to the European
Commission against German and Spanish court bans, as well as a
new French law on taxis.
The study will attempt to determine the legal instruments
Brussels might use to decide whether Uber is a transport service
or just a digital service, an EU official said.
Uber argues it is a digital platform that connects willing
drivers with customers. Being considered a transport service
might make it subject to stricter rules on licensing, insurance
and safety.
The study will review the regulatory regimes for taxi
services in all member states and assess if an EU-wide framework
is needed. Currently, taxis and vehicle-with-chauffeur services
are regulated at a national level.
"This investigation appears to indicate that the European
Commission believes that the manner in which the taxi and
private hire sectors are currently regulated in some member
states is dysfunctional and is no longer fit for purpose, not to
mention new barriers to entry for innovative, technology-based
services such as ridesharing," an Uber spokeswoman said.
The study will run in parallel with a case at the European
Union's top court that could set a precedent for legal battles
across the continent. However, it is likely the
European Court of Justice will rule before the completion of the
study, expected around June next year.
In the meantime, the Commission will also continue assessing
the complaints against France, Germany and Spain.
In May, the Commission asked France for more information on
its new taxi law, which Uber says favours regular taxis at its
expense.
The Commission has previously said it welcomes innovative
services such as Uber as part of the so-called sharing economy -
where individuals are put in touch with others offering
services, such as travel or accommodation.
However, businesses such as Uber should not circumvent
national laws on taxation, safety and social aspects, EU
Transport Commissioner Violeta Bulc said in a letter to a member
of the European Parliament in February.
The sharing economy has flummoxed policymakers, torn between
promoting innovative services and ensuring that incumbent
industries can still compete on fair grounds. "There needs to be
a middle way", said an EU official.
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Dan Grebler)