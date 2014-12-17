BRUSSELS Dec 17 Uber has taken its battle for
acceptance in Europe to Brussels with a complaint against a
French law, the first of what could become a series of
challenges to EU member states reluctant to open their markets
to the online taxi-booking service.
Launched in California four years ago, the service has
rapidly become popular in a number of countries because it often
undercuts established taxi and minicab services.
However, taxi drivers across Europe say Uber breaks local
taxi rules and violates licensing, insurance and safety
regulations. It has faced legal action in Germany and a number
of European countries.
Uber last month filed a first complaint with the European
Commission against a new French law it says favours regular
taxis at its expense.
It says the law discriminates against private-hire vehicles,
which it uses, by not allowing consumers to see the location of
such cars online - a service it says is available for regular
taxis.
"We are looking at existing EU law to defend internal
markets," Mark MacGann, Uber's head of public policy in Europe,
Middle East and Africa, told Reuters in an interview. "What we
find is that market is in fact very fragmented."
The Commission said it had received Uber's complaint and was
assessing whether, as Uber believes, France should have notified
it of the new law. A spokeswoman said there was no EU regulation
on such services.
"So it becomes a national matter, but one does not operate
in a complete vacuum and one needs to obey internal market
rules," she said.
Uber is seeking to appeal to a new European Commission that
is desperate to find ways to boost Europe's stagnant economy and
looking to expanding digital services as a pillar of growth.
The firm is also insistent that it is not a taxi service but
a technology company enabling customers to find rides.
"We're like Expedia. No one flies with Expedia, but they do
book their flights there," said MacGann, who previously worked
as a lobbyist for the NYSE Euronext securities exchanges.
Uber is already present in 18 EU member states and plans to
be active in all 28 eventually.
With a valuation of up to $40 billion, it has realised it is
no longer seen as a little guy battling entrenched monopolies
and needs a softer approach.
MacGann said studies in U.S. cities showed established taxis
need not see Uber as a threat. "In the U.S., people taking Uber
are mostly people not normally taking taxis," he said.
(Editing by Alastair Macdonald and Pravin Char)