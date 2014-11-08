Nov 7 U.S. taxi service firm Uber said it is in
early talks with investors to raise money at a higher valuation
than $17 billion it secured with June's round of funding,
Financial Times reported on Friday citing people familiar with
the matter.
Uber is planning to raise at least $1 billion more in
capital from its existing investors, which includes Blackrock,
TPG, Google Ventures and Menlo Ventures, and new funds from
beyond Wall Street and Silicon Valley, especially in Asia, FT
reported. (on.ft.com/1wCSoo3)
Google Ventures is a capital investment arm of Google
.
The company still has $1 billion in the bank from its most
recent round, FT reported, citing people familiar with Uber's
finances.
The ridesharing company gained ground in Las Vegas last week
when a District Court judge ruled against a restraining order
that would have temporarily prohibited it from operating in
Clark County, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.
Taxi drivers around the world have urged lawmakers to
regulate or ban such services, which allow users to use apps on
their smartphones to hire a private driver, rather than calling
a taxi company.
Uber could not be immediately reached for comment.
