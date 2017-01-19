WASHINGTON Jan 19 The ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc has agreed to pay $20 million to settle allegations that it exaggerated prospective earnings in seeking to recruit drivers, according to documents filed with a U.S. federal court on Thursday.

The company had on its website that UberX drivers made more than $90,000 in New York and $74,000 in San Francisco when the real earnings were considerably less, the Federal Trade Commission said in a court filing.

