BEIJING Dec 12 Search engine Baidu Inc
will invest in taxi-hailing app maker Uber Technologies Inc, a
person familiar with the matter said on Friday, becoming the
latest Chinese Internet firm to take an interest in the
flourishing market for transportation apps.
The size of Baidu's investment - and its valuation of Uber -
are unknown, but the Chinese firm has scheduled a press
conference to announce an investment into an unnamed U.S.-based
startup on Dec. 17 in Beijing.
State media outlet China National Radio reported the deal
earlier this week.
Uber's alliance with Baidu mirrors partnerships between
dominant Chinese taxi-hailing apps Kuaidi Dache and Didi Dache,
which have been backed by Baidu rivals Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
and Tencent Holdings Ltd respectively.
Uber said earlier this month it raised funding valuing the
company at $40 billion, propelling it into the ranks of the
world's most richly valued private companies.
The U.S. startup has suffered a number of setbacks this
week. Thailand and Spain are among countries to have halted its
services for regulatory reasons, while in India, the arrest of
an Uber driver accused of rape has led to a ban and a review of
safety.
An Uber spokeswoman in Singapore did not respond to a
request for comment.
(Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Christopher Cushing)