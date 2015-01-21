Jan 21 Online ride-sharing company Uber Technologies Inc has raised $1.6 billion in convertible debt from wealth management clients of Goldman Sachs Group Inc, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The U.S. car service, which allows people to summon rides at the touch of a button, plans to use the money to build its presence in international markets, improve safety and invest in research and development, according to Bloomberg, which first reported the news. (bloom.bg/1wp05Kc)

The company is also in talks to raise $600 million under its series E funding round, the source told Reuters.

Uber said in December that it raised $1.2 billion in its latest round of funding and had additional capacity for strategic investments, valuing the U.S. taxi service firm at $40 billion.

A spokesperson for Goldman Sachs confirmed the news.

An Uber spokesman did not respond to an email asking for comment. (Additional reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)