Jan 21 Online ride-sharing company Uber
Technologies Inc has raised
$1.6 billion in convertible debt from wealth management clients
of Goldman Sachs Group Inc, a person familiar with the
matter told Reuters.
The U.S. car service, which allows people to summon rides at
the touch of a button, plans to use the money to build its
presence in international markets, improve safety and invest in
research and development, according to Bloomberg, which first
reported the news. (bloom.bg/1wp05Kc)
The company is also in talks to raise $600 million under its
series E funding round, the source told Reuters.
Uber said in December that it raised $1.2 billion in its
latest round of funding and had additional capacity for
strategic investments, valuing the U.S. taxi service firm at $40
billion.
A spokesperson for Goldman Sachs confirmed the news.
An Uber spokesman did not respond to an email asking for
comment.
