FRANKFURT, March 18 A German regional court on Wedesday imposed a nationwide ban on local transport services using Uber and uberPOP smartphone apps.

The Frankfurt regional court said each violation of the Uber order was subject to a 250,000 euro ($264,825) fine. ($1 = 0.9440 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Eric Auchard; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)