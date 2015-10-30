FRANKFURT Oct 30 Taxi-hailing service Uber
Technologies is making a retreat in Germany to the
cities of Berlin and Munich as it grapples with a ban from using
unlicensed cab drivers.
Uber will for now suspend services in Hamburg, Frankfurt and
Duesseldorf, it said in a statement on Friday, citing a
difficult regulatory environment.
A German court in March banned Uber from running services
using unlicensed cab drivers and set stiff fines for any
violations of local transport laws by the pioneering online taxi
firm.
The company in Germany has since limited itself to drivers
that hold a passenger transport license, among other legal
requirements, through its UberX and UberBlack smartphone apps,
but it has run into a shortage of suppliers of ride services.
"For many prospective Uber partners the process of
registering an independent rental car enterprise has proved as
too costly and time consuming," Uber said in a statement.
It added it would improve its services in the two remaining
German cities and "intensify the dialogue" with law makers and
authorities, saying Germany remained one of its most important
global markets.
Venture-backed Uber, which in July was reported to be valued
at nearly $51 billion, has seen its UberPOP service, which
relies on non-professional drivers, outlawed in France, Italy,
Spain, Belgium and Germany.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, editing by William Hardy)